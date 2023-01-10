Hyderabad: US announces support for restoration Paigah tombs

Hyderabad: The United States Charge d'Affaires, Ambassador Beth Jones on Tuesday announced a $250,000 government project to support the conservation and restoration of Paigah tombs in Hyderabad.



Ambassador Jones visited the Paigah tombs complex and announced the project to support the conservation and restoration of six tombs built in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Supported by the U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP), it is the fifth such conservation project funded by the U.S. Consulate in Hyderabad. The Aga Khan Trust for Culture will implement the project.

"This may be my first visit to Hyderabad, but it is not the first time the U.S. government has supported the conservation and restoration of significant historical sites here in the city," she said.

"We are proud to be part of the Government of Telangana's efforts to conserve these magnificent monuments and I'm grateful to the Aga Khan Trust for Culture for all of its efforts here and throughout India."

After announcing the new project, Ambassador Jones received a tour of the Paigah Tombs from Ratish Nanda, Chief Executive Officer, Aga Khan Trust for Culture India. They were joined by U.S. Consul General Jennifer Larson.

"I had the good fortune to inaugurate one of our earlier AFCP projects at the Qutb Shahi Tombs during my first week here in Hyderabad," added Consul General Larson. "By working together with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture and the State of Telangana, we are able to ensure the integrity of these unique cultural sites for generations to come."

The U.S. Department of State created the AFCP in 2001 to demonstrate American values and respect for other cultures. Since its creation, the AFCP has provided financial support to more than 1,100 projects in 133 countries around the world.

Recently, the U.S. Embassy commemorated 20 years of cultural collaboration with India through the AFCP with guests from the Ministry of Culture, the private sector, and civil society at a special celebration in New Delhi on November 29.

The US has invested more than $2 million over the past two decades for the documentation, conservation, and restoration of 23 key historic sites and intangible heritage.