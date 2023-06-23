Hyderabad: UTF concerns over preamble

Hyderabad: Telangana State United Teachers Federation (UTF) submitted a representation to the State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT), Telangana, expressing their concerns regarding the omission of the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ from the Preamble of the Constitution on the cover page of the 2022-23 Class 10 Social Science Text Book (Telugu & English Medium).

The inclusion of these words in the Preamble was made through the 42nd Constitutional Amendment in 1976. However, in the class 10 social science textbook, both the cover page and inside pages do not include these words. This discrepancy in publishing the old version of the Preamble raises suspicions, according to a member of UTF. Whether this error was intentional or accidental, it is a significant mistake. Therefore, it is essential to conduct a thorough investigation into the issue of misprinting the Preamble of the Constitution on the cover page of the Social Sciences textbook for class 10. Strict action should be taken against those responsible, and the book should be reprinted with the correct Preamble of the Constitution, the member emphasised.