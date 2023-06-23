  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: UTF concerns over preamble

Telangana State United Teachers Federation
x

Telangana State United Teachers Federation

Highlights

Telangana State United Teachers Federation (UTF) submitted a representation to the State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT), Telangana, expressing their concerns regarding the omission of the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ from the Preamble of the Constitution on the cover page of the 2022-23 Class 10 Social Science Text Book (Telugu & English Medium).

Hyderabad: Telangana State United Teachers Federation (UTF) submitted a representation to the State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT), Telangana, expressing their concerns regarding the omission of the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ from the Preamble of the Constitution on the cover page of the 2022-23 Class 10 Social Science Text Book (Telugu & English Medium).

The inclusion of these words in the Preamble was made through the 42nd Constitutional Amendment in 1976. However, in the class 10 social science textbook, both the cover page and inside pages do not include these words. This discrepancy in publishing the old version of the Preamble raises suspicions, according to a member of UTF. Whether this error was intentional or accidental, it is a significant mistake. Therefore, it is essential to conduct a thorough investigation into the issue of misprinting the Preamble of the Constitution on the cover page of the Social Sciences textbook for class 10. Strict action should be taken against those responsible, and the book should be reprinted with the correct Preamble of the Constitution, the member emphasised.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X