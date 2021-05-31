Hyderabad: Vaccination in full swing in Old City

Charminar: Vaccination centres are witness huge rush as people began queuing to receive Covid-19 vaccine. In an inoculation drive against the novel corona virus, a large number of high-risk individuals have received the life-saving jab in parts of Old City.

Over 700 employees of Road Transport Corporation (RTC) at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station took Covisheild jab. "The RTC Hyderabad regional officer has targeted around 750 jabs in the ongoing vaccination drive, and as many as 701 employees have already taken the jab," said Deputy Medical Health Officer Dr Birjis Unnisa.

The high-risk individuals of various groups including street vendors, civil supplies, and several others under Malakpet circle observed an overwhelming response and as many as 1710 people have been vaccinated in the drive. "As soon the vaccination drive was announced the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) allocated the centres in Mumtaz college, SBH, and School for Deaf and Dumb Malakpet," added Dr Birjis.

As many as 110 journalists took the jab at the special vaccination held at School for Deaf & Dumb Malakpet.

Likewise, in Yakutpura, Bahadurpura, Charminar, Gowlipura, Santosh Nagar circles, the people turn out in large numbers. In the Yakutpura circle, a total of 1032 people have taken the vaccine. In each division, more than 1,000 jabs have been inoculated.

Unfair token distribution

Meanwhile, vaccine benefiters in Charminar and Bahadurpura circles allege that the vaccine token distribution by the cooperators is unfair as tokens are given to their acquaintances.

People fume that they are returning back without taking a jab. Sujit Kumar and his friends near the Kali Kaman said that they are asked to return and take a vaccine token from the area corporator.

According to Mohammed Ahmed, Vice President Minority Cell, TDP, as per GHMC, the circle DMHO is the nodal officers, and in Charminar and Bahadurpura circles the nodal officers have handed over the tokens to the area corporators and the people who are taking a jab has to take a token from the corporator.

"The vaccination drive has turned political as the corporators are giving vaccine tokens to those they wish." Following which Ahmed urges the authorities to seek in and stop this.