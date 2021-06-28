Hyderabad: Vaccine production at Bharat Biotech, Biological E Limited, Reddy Labs reviewed

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre is supporting the vaccine developers and manufacturers. "Centre is also ensuring the implementation of vaccine for all," he added.

He said this here on Saturday after visiting Bharat Biotech's vaccine manufacturing and Bio-Safety Level-3 facility, Biological E Limited and Reddy Laboratories along with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, and Union Secretary for Department of Pharmaceuticals S Aparna to review the production of vaccines in Hyderabad. They also discussed ramping up the production of vaccines with the manufacturers.



