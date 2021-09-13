Hyderabad: Virtusa donates bus & E-cart to NCDE

Shamirpet: Virtusa Corporation IT Services and Solutions donated a bus and an E-cart to CRPF's NCDE (National Centre for Divyang Empowerment) to facilitate their movement within the CRPF Shamirpet campus, and to other companies for training.

The NCDE was set up in Hyderabad to train and empower the divyangs who lost limbs while fighting to ensure safety and security of citizens.

"The low floor bus, donated by Virtusa, is equipped with a ramp for easy ingress and egress of wheelchairs. It has several safety features. It was handed over to NCDE at a simple function," said Mohit Sharma from Virtusa.

Rashmi Shukla, Additional DG, CRPF South Zone, and Krishna Yedula, vice-president were present.