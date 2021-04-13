Hyderabad: Wakf Board chief directs Law officers to get property cases solved

Nampally: In a meeting with standing councils of Wakf Board at the Telangana State High Court and Wakf Tribunal Telangana, Mohammed Saleem Chairman, State Wakf Board discussed the issues of pending Wakf properties cases. In the meeting, Saleem said that there are more than 2000 cases pending in different courts in respect to the wakf properties. He directed the Law officers to file Counter in all cases and to vacate the stay order if any.

During the meeting, they also discussed the encroachments including Dargah Hazrat Saif Nawaz Jung and Ashoor Khana Ali Saad at Mamidipally (V) in Balapur, Dargah Baba Sharfuddin Pahadishareef and its attached Land in survey no. 99/1 admeasuring acres 2131.38 guntas and in survey 90, acres 58-3, Masjid-e-Alamgir and Eidgah in Guttala Begumpet in survey no 1 to 9 an extent of 90 acres, Dargah Hazarat Salar Aulia in Hafeezpet.