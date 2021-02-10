Hyderabad: Ward members launch works on last day

Bowenpally: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) elected members' tenure ended on Wednesday, yet they launched various development activities and inspected the ongoing works, including laying of drainage and internal roads.

The works and inspections were organised in various areas of SCB on the last day of the tenure. Laying of BT roads and underground drainage lines and other development works, all costing Rs 7 crore, were inaugurated during the day.

Maheshwar Reddy, the SCB Vice-president, along with officials, performed the 'bhoomi pooja' for BT road from Dhanalaxmi to Malani Colony, New Bowenpally ward-1 costing Rs 39.25 lakh. Similar pooja was performed at Pedda Thokata for laying UG drainage line at an estimated cost of Rs.5 lakh, said a senior SCB officer.

Also, other development works, including UGD line costing Rs 15.7 lakh at Aarya Samaj, Pedda Thokata, UGD line costing Rs 12.5 lakh at Hanumannagar, Chinna Thokata, were also inaugurated. All the works would be completed within a week," said Reddy.