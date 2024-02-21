Live
Hyderabad: Water supply to be interrupted in many areas
Hyderabad: The supply of water will be interrupted in many parts of the city for eight hours on February 22 due to the ongoing repair works undertaken...
Hyderabad: The supply of water will be interrupted in many parts of the city for eight hours on February 22 due to the ongoing repair works undertaken by the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL). According to HMWSSB officials, TSPDCL will undertake the maintenance work in the 132 KV sub-stations near Peddapur Pump House, which is part of the Singur project, which is supplying drinking water to Hyderabad, and the maintenance work will continue for eight hours on January 22 from 9 am to 5 pm. The areas include Banjara Hills, Erragadda, and Lingampally.
