Hyderabad: Water woes haunt residents of Jawahar Nagar, Dammaiguda

Hyderabad: Drinking water shortage has become a never-ending issue to the locals of Jawahar Nagar and Dammaiguda, as only 50 per cent of the pipeline has been laid; rest is pending for the past three months. Consequently, locals are forced to buy water cans. The residents pointed out that in 2018 only 50 per cent of the pipelines were laid but water connections were not given. Only three months back the connections were given. But not all colonies got them. A few locals are receiving contaminated and polluted water. Said T Rahul of Jawahar Nagar, "we are vexed of complaining to concerned officials to lay pipelines, as for the past several years we depended on tankers or borewell water, but we are unable to consume as it is polluted."

Pointed out another resident, Suresh, of Jawahar Nagar, "the locals have been living in fear for the past many years due to dump yard and non-availability of fresh drinking water. After sending many representations, three months back the pipeline was laid. But without checking quality they have released water. We are forced to buy water cans,"