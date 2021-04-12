Hyderabad likely to remain cool till April 15

Begumpet: Hyderabad City denizens can expect to get relief from sweltering heat, with the IMD bulletin forecasting partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers from April 12 to 15, even while the day temperatures remain 37, 38, 38, 37, 37 & 38 deg Celsius respectively. On April 16 and 17 rain or thundershowers are likely, the bulletin said on Sunday.

The bulletin warned that thunderstorms with lightning associated with gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana from April 12 to 15.

Rain is attributed to a trough in easterlies running from north Kerala to south-west Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood across interior Karnataka and Marathwada. The bulletin said the north–south trough from the cyclonic circulation over the south-west MP and its neighbourhood to the cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and its neighbourhood across Marathawada, Madhya Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala has become less marked.

Meanwhile, rain occurred at isolated places over Telangana during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) were: Tadwai (Mulugu district) 4, Govindaraopet (Mulugu) 3, Wankdi (Kumaram Bheem) 3, Pinapaka (B Kothagudem) and Venkatapuram (Mulugu) 2 each, Venkatapur (Mulugu), Boath (Adilabad) and Mudhole (Nirmal) 1 each.

According to the bulletin, Adilabad continues to record the highest maximum temperature (40 deg C) during the last 24 hours. There was no large change in the temperatures by -2.0 to +2 deg C in most parts. They were normal in some parts and below normal by1.6 to3 deg C in some parts. The temperatures were appreciably below normal ranging from 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius in some other parts The other day temperatures were: Medak 39.6, Mahbubnagar 39.1, Nizamabad 39, Nalgonda 38.4, Bhadrachalam 37.6, Ramagundam 37, Khammam 36.2, Hyderabad 36, Dundigal 35.8, Hakimpet 34.7, Hanamkonda 34.5,