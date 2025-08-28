  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad Weather Update: Light Drizzles Continue, GHMC Issues Safety Advisory

Hyderabad Weather Update: Light Drizzles Continue, GHMC Issues Safety Advisory
x

Hyderabad Weather Update: Light Drizzles Continue, GHMC Issues Safety Advisory

Highlights

Light drizzles continue across Hyderabad with no major rains expected until evening. GHMC advises residents to avoid waterlogged areas and stay safe. Call 040-21111111 or 100 for emergencies.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a weather warning for Hyderabad.

As per the alert, drizzles will continue across Hyderabad today, with no major rains expected until evening.

Scattered light to moderate showers may occur tonight, but they are not widespread.

GHMC advised residents to stay away from electric poles and wires, avoid waterlogged areas, and call 040-21111111 or 100 for help.

GHMC teams remain on standby to handle emergencies, and citizens are urged to stay alert and take necessary precautions while moving around the city.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick