Hyderabad Weather Update: Light Drizzles Continue, GHMC Issues Safety Advisory

Highlights
Light drizzles continue across Hyderabad with no major rains expected until evening. GHMC advises residents to avoid waterlogged areas and stay safe. Call 040-21111111 or 100 for emergencies.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a weather warning for Hyderabad.
As per the alert, drizzles will continue across Hyderabad today, with no major rains expected until evening.
Scattered light to moderate showers may occur tonight, but they are not widespread.
GHMC advised residents to stay away from electric poles and wires, avoid waterlogged areas, and call 040-21111111 or 100 for help.
GHMC teams remain on standby to handle emergencies, and citizens are urged to stay alert and take necessary precautions while moving around the city.
