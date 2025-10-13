  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad Weather Update: Light Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Issued by IMD

Hyderabad Weather Update: Light Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Issued by IMD
x

Hyderabad Weather Update: Light Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Issued by IMD

Highlights

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad with light rain and thunder expected in the next few hours. Stay safe and avoid waterlogged areas. Full weather report inside.

Light rain and thunder is expected soon. IMD has issued a yellow alert.

When & How Strong?

  • Rain likely in the next 2–3 hours.
  • Winds below 40 km/h.
  • Earlier orange alert downgraded to yellow.

Where Will It Rain?

Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Warangal, Nalgonda, Hanamkonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Malkajgiri, Jagtial, Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Stay Safe

  • Avoid waterlogged areas.
  • Don’t go out during lightning.
  • Drive slowly in the rain.
  • Follow IMD updates.
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick