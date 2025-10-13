Live
- iPhone 13 vs iPhone 15: Amazon India Offers Nearly Same Price, Making Upgrades Tempting
- IAF, UK CSG to hold joint exercise tomorrow
- Indian officials likely to visit US this week for trade talks
- Uttarakhand CM announces 2-day special Assembly session on state’s silver jubilee
- MapMyIndia Launches India’s First Live Traffic Signal Timer in Bengaluru
- Sensex, Nifty slip as global cues turn weak
- Sridhar Vembu Endorses Mappls, India’s Homegrown Alternative to Google Maps
- Ex-IAS Officer Kannan Gopinathan Joins Congress, Stands for Freedom of Speech
- U&i Launches Classy Series Powerbanks & Earbuds — Ideal Festive Gifts from Rs. 799
- Hyderabad Weather Update: Light Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Issued by IMD
Hyderabad Weather Update: Light Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Issued by IMD
Highlights
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad with light rain and thunder expected in the next few hours. Stay safe and avoid waterlogged areas. Full weather report inside.
Light rain and thunder is expected soon. IMD has issued a yellow alert.
When & How Strong?
- Rain likely in the next 2–3 hours.
- Winds below 40 km/h.
- Earlier orange alert downgraded to yellow.
Where Will It Rain?
Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Warangal, Nalgonda, Hanamkonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Malkajgiri, Jagtial, Bhadradri Kothagudem.
Stay Safe
- Avoid waterlogged areas.
- Don’t go out during lightning.
- Drive slowly in the rain.
- Follow IMD updates.
Next Story