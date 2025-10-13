Hyderabad Weather Update: Light Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Issued by IMD

Light rain and thunder is expected soon. IMD has issued a yellow alert.

When & How Strong?

Rain likely in the next 2–3 hours.

Winds below 40 km/h.

Earlier orange alert downgraded to yellow.

Where Will It Rain?

Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Warangal, Nalgonda, Hanamkonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Malkajgiri, Jagtial, Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Stay Safe