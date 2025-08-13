Hyderabad Weather Update – Moderate to Heavy Rain Spells Expected Today

Hyderabad has been receiving moderate rain in many parts for the last 40 minutes. According to weather experts, this is because of a low-pressure area (LPA). Hyderabad is likely to experience multiple spells of rain throughout the day.

Some parts of the city may also see short but heavy showers. These can cause waterlogging in low areas and make roads slippery. People are advised to carry umbrellas or raincoats, drive slowly, and avoid waterlogged streets.

Do not step out of your home until it is very important. Try to start early or wait for the rain to reduce. Also, plan your work carefully as rain may start again anytime.

Stay safe and follow weather updates for more alerts.