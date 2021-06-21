Hyderabad: What's hurry in reopening schools, ask doctors

Hyderabad: The statement of AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria that Delta plus variant of the corona virus poses a high risk to the unvaccinated sections of society has raised concerns among parents over the decision of the Government to reopen schools from July 1.

Even doctors to whom The Hans India spoke felt that the government should reconsider its decision since children fall under the high-risk category.

Dr Swamy Sandeep, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, BBR Super Specialty Hospital, said, "Already a few cases of the Delta plus variant have been reported in Maharashtra."

As per the studies, two doses of the Covid vaccine can protect people from this variant. In the case of those who had taken only the first dose about 60-70 per cent protection cover would be there.

Vaccination is the only solution that can control corona," he said. Speaking about the decision to reopen schools, he said, "it could put the children to greater risk of getting infected with the corona virus. It is impossible to ensure that children keep the masks on throughout the day or maintain social distancing.

There were no physical classes for about a year and a half and their excitement levels would be high if schools reopen. Once the kids get vaccinated then we can have physical classes. Till such time online classes should continue."

Dr G Anil Kumar, General Medicine, Medivision Multi-Specialty Hospital, said, as per clinical studies the Covid vaccine has the ability to deal with any variants. Hence, the government should focus 100 per cent in vaccinating the entire population and defer reopening of schools for some more time.

He felt that it was not a correct decision. Dr Gila Navodaya, General Physician, Care Hospital Banjara Hills, said while the Delta plus variant not only poses a major threat to the unvaccinated, it may even lead to the emergence of more new variants. Till children are also vaccinated, it would not be appropriate to reopen the schools, he added.