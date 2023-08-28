Hyderabad: Where rakhis help women tread path of prosperity

Hyderabad: Women in Isnapur in Patancheru mandal in Sangareddy district weave prosperity through handmade rakhis. The industrious efforts of these women have come to fruition as their skillful craftsmanship takes centre stage this Raksha Bandhan. vWith dedication and hard work, they are not only creating beautiful rakhis but also weaving a path to success, proving that determination knows no bounds.

“We procure raw materials from local markets and meticulously craft rachis within the confines of our homes, ensuring a premium standard”, says Rajitha, a member of the DWCRA. The exquisite rakhis, a testament to our commitment, are then offered to customers at affordable prices. Through this initiative, we combine quality and affordability, making the upcoming Raksha Bandhan celebration even more special for all, she added.

Harnessing the power of the digital technology, the DWCRA women have stepped into the online realm, revolutionising the way rakhis are procured. By sending a range of rakhi models to potential customers, these skilled artisans ensure a personalised touch to each order. Adhering to customer preferences, these dedicated women painstakingly handcraft rakhis that mirror individual choices.

In a heartwarming collaborative effort, a group of 30 women have united their skills to craft these exquisite rakhis. Their dedication knows no bounds as they source raw materials not only from Telangana but also from various other States across India. Beyond their remarkable craftsmanship, these women are also on a mission to empower others. They extend their expertise by providing training to fellow women enthusiasts eager to learn the art of rakhi-making, thus igniting a spark of creativity and self-sufficiency.

Embracing the digital era, we harness the potential of platforms like Instagram, YouTube and other platforms to showcase and market our meticulously crafted rakhis. In today’s technologically advanced landscape, opportunities are abound, and we leverage these platforms to reach a wider audience.

Recognising the power of these tools, we ensure that our artistry resonates with the modern consumer. With a multitude of avenues available, we paint a vibrant picture of our offerings, ensuring that our traditional craftsmanship finds a place in the contemporary world, adds Rajitha.

Empowered by their collective efforts, these women have embarked on a journey of self-employment, driven by the desire to break free from the confines of dependency. Their aspirations soar higher as they dream of establishing the DWCRA brand rakhi as a prominent presence in the market. With unwavering determination, they strive to imbue their rakhi creations with a unique identity, symbolising their hard work and artistic prowess. Their resolute dedication not only fosters economic independence but also paves the way for a distinctive legacy that they hope to see flourish in the market in the near future.

Fueling their entrepreneurial aspirations, these industrious women adopt a multi-faceted approach to secure investment. Drawing from their personal savings, they contribute their hard-earned funds to propel their venture forward.

In addition, they navigate the financial landscape by securing bank loans, a testament to their commitment and the viability of their endeavor. Undoubtedly, the support from their families stands as a cornerstone, with loved ones rallying behind their aspirations. Through a blend of resourcefulness, determination, and familial encouragement, these women are paving a unique path towards success.

Our offerings encompass an assortment of styles, including elegant metal designs, captivating stone embellishments, traditional pooja rakhis, and an array of fanciful creations, adds Rajitha.