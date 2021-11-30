Hyderabad: With no CCTVs, threat looms large at KBR Park

Hyderabad: After incidents of mugging reported on the premises of KBR Park, several visitors have raised the issue of CCTV cameras that have gone non-functional on the park environs. They further requested the police officials to install new CCTV cameras besides enhancing security at the park.



A regular visitor to the Park, Dr Manohar Sharm said, "Even after many incidents where people were attacked and robbed, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and the police officials have failed to take any measures to enhance the security."

He further added that 10 days ago, a housewife and a doctor were attacked and robbed by a mob of criminals, who were later arrested. "But, there has to be a permanent solution to this. We are unable to bring our children to the park due to the fear of being mugged," he said.

Another walker to the KBR Park, Jagdeesh Kumar said, "There are no lights at some places in the park and these spots can make an ideal place for the miscreants to attack people. Further, the CCTV cameras in the park are not functioning and the park's security guards are not capable of providing security to the large number of visitors."

"There are 31 gates to the KBR Park, the one leading to the walkway at the second gate in front of the house of actor Balakrishna has been broken and till now it has not been repaired," said another walker, seeking the authorities to tighten the security on park premises besides installing new CCTV cameras for the better and round-the-clock surveillance.