Hyderabad: With no takers, model markets pose grim look

RANGA REDDY: The model markets which were envisaged to provide a better employment to people are now left unallocated, all thanks to the officials lethargy.

It can be recalled that five years ago, the government has decided to construct 200 model markets in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and as part of this, Rs 50 lakh were allocated for the construction of each model market.

Further, it was proposed to build at least 10 model markets per circle.

In Serilingampally and Chandanagar circles, four model markets have been constructed in the first phase.

While one model market was built in HUDA Colony in Chandanagar circle and one in Mayurinagar, two markets were constructed in Gachibowli TNGOs and BHEL MIG Colony in Serilingampally circle.

The G+1 storey market will have vegetable shops, food stores, bank ATMs, medical shops in the ground floor and the meat shops, other grocery stores on the first floor. There are about 10 to 15 stores in a single market.

However, all the four market buildings pose a deserted look with no one coming to occupy them despite authorities repeatedly inviting applications for allotment of shops to the beneficiaries.

Even the authorities are not looking after the buildings that have been constructed.

Chinna Reddy, SE of Serilingampally zone, said "We have been repeatedly advertising seeking the interested individuals to apply for allocation of stores in the model market.

But we are not receiving any response. Even though we have reduced the rents, people are not responding. Once again we will take steps to reduce the rents further and invite people."