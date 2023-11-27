Hyderabad: Woman dies by suicide

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman committed suicide at Chandrayangutta, allegedly after she was upset when her plans to travel to Qatar did not fructify. The victim, Gudiya Begum arrived in Hyderabad last week from Bihar and had plans to travel to Qatar where she intended to work.

According to the police, Gudiya went to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad to catch a flight to Qatar but due to some issues, the immigration authorities did not allow her to travel and she returned to the house of her acquaintance at Chandrayangutta.

She was trying to travel to Qatar at some other date but could not get a ticket confirmation. “The woman apparently slipped into depression over the development and hanged herself to the ceiling fan in the house,” said V Srinivas Chandrayangutta SI.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. A case is registered.