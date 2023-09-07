Hyderabad: Woman drowns in nala, body found in Musi river

The body of a 56-year-old woman who washed away after slipping into a nala at DS Nagar in Gandhinagar on Sunday,was traced near Moosarambagh bridge on Wednesday. A GHMC staff member, who was clearing trash in the morning, found the woman’s body and immediately alerted the police. Local police arrived on the spot with the DRF teams of the GHMC. According to the Gandhinagar police, Lakshmi, a resident of DS Nagar stayed in a small house along with her family. She was last noticed entering her house by her neighbour and later went missing. The woman spoke to her daughter G Sukanya, around 1:30 pm on Sunday and told that she was preparing food for her. When Sukanya returned home around 2:20 pm, she found her mother missing.

Fearing the woman might have fallen into a nala that runs behind their house, the police were informed and a thorough search was conducted in the last two days. Drones were used to check the route of the nala but could not locate the body.

On Wednesday morning a body was found near the Moosarambagh bridge. “On information we reached the spot and checked the details of women who were missing in the tri-Commissionerate in the last few days and finally the particulars of the body matched with Lakshmi and the family identified her,” said the Malakpet inspector, Gunje Srinivas. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary where an autopsy was performed. Later the body was handed over to the family for final rites. A case has been registered.