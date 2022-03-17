Hyderabad: Woman duped of Rs 91 lakh by cyber fraudsters

In a yet another cyber fraud case, a woman from Jubilee Hills has been defrauded to the tune of Rs 91 lakh by cyber fraudsters who hacked the crypto currency account of the woman and looted the money.



The woman, who has been into digital trading opened an account with 'Binance', a crypto currency exchange, and invested over Rs 91 lakh.

According to the police, the woman found that her account was hacked two days ago and the crypto currency equivalent to Rs 91 lakh. The woman soon approached the police who registered a case and launched an investigation.

Hyderabad Cybercrime police suspected that someone who was familiar with her account balance might be behind the hacking.

In a another case, a man from the city was duped of around Rs 30 lakh by fraudsters who lured him into investing in crypto currency business. The victim received a message on phone from a person who asked him to invest in the business and told him to transfer some amount into a bank account.

"Believing the person, the victim transferred a small amount on different instances into a wallet. However, when he was unable to withdraw the profits, he grew suspicious and lodged a complaint," police said. A case was registered.