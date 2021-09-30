Hyderabad: Woman found hanging in house in Film Nagar
Highlights
A 22-year-old woman was found hanging in her house in Banjara Hills on Thursday. She was identified as Anuradha.
A 22-year-old woman was found hanging in her house in Banjara Hills on Thursday. She was identified as Anuradha.
According to the police, Anuradha, a resident of Film Nagar was working as a junior artist in the Telugu Film Industry. She befriended one Kiran six years ago during her time in the film industry. The two decided to get married a few months ago but Kiran allegedly withdrew which pushed Anuradha into depression.
On Wednesday night, she committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan.
The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The body was sent for post-mortem.
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story