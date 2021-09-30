  • Menu
Hyderabad: Woman found hanging in house in Film Nagar

A 22-year-old woman was found hanging in her house in Banjara Hills on Thursday. She was identified as Anuradha.

According to the police, Anuradha, a resident of Film Nagar was working as a junior artist in the Telugu Film Industry. She befriended one Kiran six years ago during her time in the film industry. The two decided to get married a few months ago but Kiran allegedly withdrew which pushed Anuradha into depression.

On Wednesday night, she committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The body was sent for post-mortem.





