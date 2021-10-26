Hyderabad: Woman killed by lover in Chandanagar

A woman who was found dead in a hotel room in Chandanagar is said to have been murdered by her boyfriend.



Going into details, the woman identified as Naga Chaitanya befriended a medical representative Koti Reddy while she was working as a nurse in a hospital in Ongole. Later, the two entered into relationship and Koti Reddy promised to marry her. In 2020, Nagachaitanya moved to Hyderabad and started working as a staff nurse in a private hospital in Nallgandla.

Koti Reddy who is said to have informed his parents about his love began avoiding the women when she brought up marriage proposal. The two quarreled frequently on the same.

The police said that the couple rented a room in a hotel in Chandanagar on October 23 where Koti Reddy is alleged to have killed the woman and ran away with the hotel room key. The hotel staff who opened the room on Tuesday morning with the help of the police found the woman dead while Koti Reddy who injured himself admitted to a hospital in Ongole.

Meanwhile, Koti Reddy told the police he ran away after witnessing the woman sliting her throat to kill self. Koti Reddy was taken into custody by Chandanagar police.