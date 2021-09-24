Hyderabad: Woman's body taken on bike in Hyderabad, two held

The police arrested two people who were allegedly carrying a woman's body on a bike here at Hayathnagar in Hyderabad.



According to the police, the two people covered the body in a blanket and taking it on a bike. However, the locals who grew suspicious intervened their route and later found the body in the blanket. The police were alerted later who rushed to the spot and took the two people into custody.

The police said that one of the two men, identified as Vinod claimed to be the woman's husband. The police registered a case and launched an investigation. It is being probed if the woman has been killed by the two men.