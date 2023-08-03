Hyderabad: Women activist emerges as hero in the fight against human trafficking

Hyderabad: In an effort to prevent human trafficking at the grassroot level, a city-based activist, Asma S Ansari, has been working in over 18 States to stop human trafficking, child prostitution, and create awareness on anti-drug campaigns. In the last three years, she, who also runs Sakina Foundation, has rescued over 150 from child trafficking and prostitution.

Human or child trafficking from different parts of the country has been a huge challenge for decades. Though several thousands of people were rescued, a large number of them still fall prey to trafficking.

Speaking to The Hans India, Asma Ansari, who is also the president of Sakina Foundation, an NGO. said lack of basic education has played a role in such people’s exploitation. The foundation has a project that addresses the root cause of poverty leading to trafficking of girls for sex and labour by providing education from a holistic perspective to bring them out of poverty and misery and transform their lives.

Her initiative aims to prevent the offence. She said with the involvement of local NGOs which have better understanding of issues at ground level, she is working in over 18 States including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Assam, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand. She rescued trafficked children working as bonded labour, domestic help and beggars.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, in 2021, over 77,000 children were reported missing. When compared to the previous year, the number of children missing in 2021 increased by 31 per cent.

“In most child trafficking cases, both boys and girls were between the age group of 10-15 years. After they were trafficked, they were forced do labour work and girls were forced to prostitute. Around 100 children from Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Jharkhand were rescued who were forced to work.”

Asma Ansari said during the rescue operations she has been threatened by people who were involved in human trafficking. “In several such cases the volunteers have been beaten up; I was also threatened for saving children from trafficking and for running anti-drugs campaigns.” She pointed out that activities were started in Telangana in 2011. For the last four years she was active in States on issues like child prostitution, human trafficking, awareness on anti-drug campaign and skill development programme in Naxalite areas and remote villages.

“After the lockdown, me and my team have rescued over 150 minor girls from child prostitution and human trafficking. With such activities, the Telangana government also felicitated and awarded the foundation,” said Asma. She said with her foundation creating awareness more people are coming forward to report cases of missing children/people. ‘It is a huge step; it reflects the awareness programmes we conduct at the grassroots levels are leading to a change in the mindset of people.”

Asma said, “there are several stages involved in trafficking. First is identification, where one of the agents identifies a vulnerable person. Then comes the recruitment phase where they talk to the family and make offers, promising well-paying jobs. Then the victim is linked to traffickers and later are trafficked,” she said

The Sakina Foundation aims to prevent trafficking at initial stages. Asma empowers underprivileged children and youth through education and skill training. To help victims of sex trafficking, she also set up rehabilitation centres. The foundation helps in providing succour; it also sets up small businesses for victims or the victim’s families for survival. Asma creates awareness on drugs and runs an anti-drug campaign under the banner ‘Our India, Our responsibility’. She started the campaign with ‘Drug- free Hyderabad’ and is now running it as ‘Drug-free India’.