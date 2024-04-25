Live
Just In
Hyderabad: Workshop held on preventing wildlife crimes
Hyderabad: State Forest Academy, in collaboration with Humane Society International/India, organised a half-day workshop to sensitise nearly 80 forest officers on the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, including the recent amendment in 2022, on Wednesday.
The workshop aimed to empower forest officers with the knowledge and skills to effectively address wildlife crimes, such as illegal trade, hunting, poaching, and human-animal conflict.
"Empowering forest officers with comprehensive knowledge of wildlife laws and illegal trade is pivotal in amplifying our efforts to protect wildlife. We aim to foster networking and collaboration among forest officers, enforcement agencies, and conservation organisations to strengthen the animal protection movement in India,” said Mousumi Gupta, Director of Government Affairs at Humane Society International/India.