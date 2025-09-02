Hyderabad Yellow Alert: Rain Expected From September 2 to 5

Live
Highlights
Hyderabad is under a yellow alert with light to moderate rain expected between September 2 and 5. Areas like Serilingampally, Kukatpally, and Quthbullapur will see the most showers.
The weather department has given a yellow alert for Hyderabad. This means light to moderate rain is likely in the city for the next four days.
When Will It Rain
- Starts Tuesday, September 3
- Ends Thursday, September 5
Where Will It Rain More
- Serilingampally
- Quthbullapur
- Chandanagar
- Kukatpally some parts
Rain Forecast
- September 2 to 3 Some areas may get light rain
- September 3 to 4 Rain in most areas of Hyderabad
- September 5 Rain will reduce but light showers may still happen
Tip Carry an umbrella and be careful while driving
