Hyderabad Yellow Alert: Rain Expected From September 2 to 5

The weather department has given a yellow alert for Hyderabad. This means light to moderate rain is likely in the city for the next four days.

When Will It Rain

Starts Tuesday, September 3

Ends Thursday, September 5

Where Will It Rain More

Serilingampally

Quthbullapur

Chandanagar

Kukatpally some parts

Rain Forecast

September 2 to 3 Some areas may get light rain

September 3 to 4 Rain in most areas of Hyderabad

September 5 Rain will reduce but light showers may still happen

Tip Carry an umbrella and be careful while driving