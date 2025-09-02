  • Menu
Hyderabad Yellow Alert: Rain Expected From September 2 to 5

The weather department has given a yellow alert for Hyderabad. This means light to moderate rain is likely in the city for the next four days.

When Will It Rain

  • Starts Tuesday, September 3
  • Ends Thursday, September 5

Where Will It Rain More

  • Serilingampally
  • Quthbullapur
  • Chandanagar
  • Kukatpally some parts

Rain Forecast

  • September 2 to 3 Some areas may get light rain
  • September 3 to 4 Rain in most areas of Hyderabad
  • September 5 Rain will reduce but light showers may still happen

Tip Carry an umbrella and be careful while driving

