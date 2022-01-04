Hyderabad: Yoga elevates spiritually, says Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Hyderabad: Stating that people of the world were coming together to celebrate the goodness of Yoga, the Union Minister for Ayush and Ports, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Monday said that it was a message to the world that fitness should be at the heart of one's life and that Yoga was a form of fitness that elevates spiritually as well.

The Union Minister along with Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and State Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud inaugurated 75 crore Surya Namaskar initiative by Heartfulness Institute as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav to mark the 75 years of India's independence.

Sonowal said that it was an exhilarating experience to participate in Surya Namaskar at such a grand scale. By inaugurating the International Yoga Academy, Heartfulness is making the effort in the right direction by making Yoga accessible to more and more people, he said. He had words of praise for president of Shri Ram Chandra Mission and Guide of Heartfulness Meditation Daaji Kamlesh D Patel for organising such an event.

The yogic practice of Surya Namaskar which means 'sun salutation' is slated to be held for 21 days for 13 times a day. The project would last till February 20, according to the Heartfulness Institute.

Speaking on the occasion, Daaji Kamlesh Patel said, "It has been the endeavour of our institution to bring people close to their inner nature. By establishing the Heartfulness International Yoga Academy, our goal is to make the practice of yoga be within the reach of everybody and every section of the society."

He further said the Heartfulness International Yoga Academy comprises Yoga halls that can accommodate 100 Yoga students in each hall, therapeutic Yoga rooms for consultation, one-to-one training spaces or small group classes, pre-natal Yoga rooms, lecture hall with a 200 sitting capacity, a full-fledged recording studio with editing suites for pre-recorded wellness programmes, a recording Yoga hall fully-equipped for live online Yoga classes, a Yoga library with books from every Yoga institution and access to Yoga research articles.