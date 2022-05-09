Hyderabad: Youth cycle to boost Save Soil Global Movement

Hyderabad: On the Mother's Day, over 200 Save Soil Volunteers and cycling enthusiasts came together to cycle at three locations--Palapitta Cycling Park, Gachibowli, Decathlon Kompally, Necklace Road--as part of Save Soil global movement launched by Sadhguru.

It addresses soil crisis by bringing together people from around the world to stand up for Soil Health, and supporting leaders of all nations to institute national policies and actions toward increasing the organic content in cultivable soil. On Necklace Road, 70 participants, including 10 children, participated in the programme. They covered 20 km each. They were cheered with guitar, drums and the save soil anthem.

At Palapitta Cycling Park 40 people cycled 10 km each. Singers like Srilalitha and two children, Raksha and Chaitra, danced to the Save Soil song. It may be mentioned here that the call for save soil was given by Sadhguru, founder-Isha Foundation, in April.

He is currently on a 100-day-long motorcycle journey from the UK to India, riding 30,000 km, meeting citizens, leaders and experts to take the message of 'save soil' to 3.5 billion people. The whole effort is geared towards getting support of leaders of all nations to institute national policies and actions toward restoring at least 3-6 per cent organic content in the soil.