Hyderabad: Youth murdered by unknown assailants in Balapur

The incident took place in Balapur under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate where an 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death by unknown assailants. The incident took place in front of the youth's house.



Hearing the screams of the young man, the family members came out of the house in a panic, however, the thugs fled from there. The young man who was lying in a pool of blood died on the way while being taken to Osmania Hospital for treatment.



On receiving the information, Maheshwaram DCP Chinthamaneni Srinivas, ACP Anjaiah, Clues Team, Balapur Police reached the spot and reviewed the situation. The deceased has been identified as Pavan. The police said that the reasons for the murder are yet to be known. The police have registered a case and are investigating.