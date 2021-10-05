Hyderabad: Youth nabbed for harassing women by SHE teams

A youngster has been nabbed by the Cyberabad She Team for harassing women at CSK Colony in Shadnagar late on Monday.

The arrested, identified as K Pavan Kumar (25), was allegedly found harassing college girls and working women at the bus stop.



The SHE Team personnel who were present there as part of a decoy operation, caught his acts and arrested him. The SHE teams handed over Pavan to Shadnagar police who counselled him and registered a case.



An investigation is underway.