Hyderabad: Youth organisations hold dharna

Hyderabad: Several youth organisations held a dharna at Secunderabad Railway Station to withdraw the Railway Board's decision to fill the vacant posts in the railways with retired employees on a contract basis and demanded to provide employment opportunities to the unemployed youth.

The protestors pointed out that at a time when the youth unemployment rate in the country is at an alarming level, the Central government's actions showed serious indifference towards the future of the youth. A new notification should be released to fill the existing vacant posts in the railways, and job opportunities should be provided to the unemployed youth, but instead, the Central government has ignored the unemployed youth by making temporary appointments with retired staff.

DYFI State General Secretary Anaganti Venkatesh said that there are already lakhs of jobs in the railways as the vacant posts are not being filled.

Due to this, railway accidents are occurring more frequently, and even though the rate of unemployment in the country is increasing day by day, the Central government is deceiving the youth by not providing employment opportunities to the youth.