Hyderabad: YS Sharmila demands immediate announcement of jobs

YS Sharmila demanded the government to release the job notifications immediately in the state and also announced continuing the hunger strike for 72 hours in solidarity to the youth. However, the police department permitted YS Sharmila to hold the protest from 10 am to 5 pm today.



She also warned the government that protests and agitations will be continued in the state until the government fills up the vacant jobs. "The Chief Minister who struggled for the separate statehood has now turned a blind eye on the suicides of the youths in the state who failed to get the jobs.