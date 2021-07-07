Hyderabad: YUVA to rope in young Indians to write stories of India for a global audience

Hyderabad: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the universities and colleges to rope in young people, in a bid, to Indian stories authored by young India for the global audience.

A UGC circular to the universities and colleges said that christened as YUVA, (Young, Upcoming and Versatile Authors), the scheme has been launched by the Union Education Ministry. It was meant for author mentorship to train young and budding authors below 30 years of age.

The scheme was launched in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Global Citizen' was meant to promote reading writing and book culture in the country. It was meant to project Inda and Indian writings globally, it added.

The YUVA will be part of the India@75 Project (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsau) to bring to the fore the perspectives of the young generation of writers on themes like "Unsung Heroes, Freedom Fighters Unknown and Forgotten Places and their role in National Movement and other related themes in an innovative and creative manner."

The National Book Trust, under the ministry, has been designated as the implementing agency. An online national contest is being organised which started on June 1 and ends on July 31 for selection of authors, it said.

Under the YUVA a scholarship of Rs. 50,000 per month for six months will be paid for each author, and 75 young authors are to be selected.

Further, the NBT will bring out the books written by the young people as part of the mentorship scheme. Interested young students may access the details by visiting the websites at www.nbtindia.gov.in and at MyGov.in, it said.