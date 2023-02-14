Hyderabad Zoo gets website, mobile app for online ticketing

Hyderabad: If you want to visit the zoo, you no longer have to wait in long queues at the ticketing counters. For the convenience of its visitors, Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad launched a new website along with a mobile app for online ticketing on Monday. The newly designed website portal https://nzptsfd.telangana.gov.in and Mobile App available at the Google Play store with a name (Hyderabad Zoo Park) specially designed for online tickets booking was unveiled by Environment, Forests, Science & Technology, Endowments, and Law Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy.

According to officials, those who book online will get their ticket on their mobile phone, which they can swipe at the special entrance to enter the zoo. The first version of the app was launched in 2020 to ease contactless ticketing owing to COVID-19.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Centre for Good Governance, Hyderabad developed the website wherein complete information of the zoo along with an online ticket booking system, Animal Adoption Scheme details and payment mode are made available.

He also said that with the launch of this website and Mobile App, the visitors need not have to stand in long queues at the booking counters. This Mobile app is user friendly and allows visitors to directly book the Entry, Battery Operated Vehicle, and Safari Park tickets in advance from any corner of the world," he added. He urged everyone to avail of this facility and make it a grand success.