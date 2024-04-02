Hyderabadi appointed as CEO of subsidiary of DIB

  • Menu
Hyderabad: A native of Hyderabad was appointed as the CEO of Dar Al Sharia’s Consultancy Services, a subsidiary of Dubai Islamic Bank.

Ammar Ahmed, who was serving as the Deputy CEO of the consultancy was promoted and entrusted with the key responsibility of CEO, informed the elated school management of Zikra High School, Somajiguda in which he studied on Monday. A student of Osmania University, Ammar later completed different courses in Sharia’s finance.

During his tenure of providing services in Islamic finance, Ammar Ahmed has provided consultancy and training on topics related to Sharia compliant banking to banks and financial institutions in several countries including Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Algeria, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Kenya, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Canada, African countries, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

X