Hyderabadis spot strange object in sky, puzzled

Hyderabad: The Hyderabadis woke up to a 'strange phenomenon' in the sky on Wednesday. A white colour object appeared with many wondering if it is the planet, star, or alien ship, etc.



However, Planetary Society Of India Director Raghunandan clarified that it's a research balloon sent by National Balloon Facility.

"Many were asking me about the white colour object that appeared in sky today at around 7:30 am. It is just a research helium balloon. It is basically sent for atmospheric studies. It carries an instrument weighing nearly 1,000 kg. Last month itself, the facility issued notice saying it will be releasing a research balloon," he said.

Atmospheric research balloons help in calculating the pressure, temperature, humidity, and wind speed changes at various altitudes. Atmospheric sounding graphs are drawn from this, which helps in predicting weather.