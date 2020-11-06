Hyderabad's DQ entertainments file for bankruptcy

DQ entertainment limited shut down its office in Hyderabad and filed a petition for bankruptcy in the court. As many as 1,400 employees lost their jobs due to company closure.

Alleging that the company had failed to pay them salaries for the last eight months, the employees approached the police and human rights commission. They demanded action against the managing director Tapas Chakravarthy and said that the company owed Rs 14 lakh to each and every employee.

The employees also alleged harassment and threats from the company when they demanded payment of their salaries.

DQ entertainments have established as an animation service partner, producer, distributor and licensor of iconic global animated brands. It is the largest animation company for television, feature films, online game art and visual effects.