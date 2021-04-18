Hyderabad’s family serves free food to needy during Holy Month

A family from Mehdipatnam, which delivers homemade food at reasonable prices, puts back the profits into a service to feed the needy. This family of four has started a food donation drive during the holy month of Ramzan. With many families facing hardships due to the Covid-19 pandemic followed by the lockdown and floods last year, this donation comes as a blessing to many families during the holy month.



This family started a start-up Suhoor Express, which delivers homemade Suhoor/ Sehri food to people in and around Hyderabad at a reasonable rate. The start-up helps the needy by donating free food with profits earned for Suhoor Express.

Shabaz Khan, the founder of Suhoor Express, a techie who works in Dubai and visits Hyderabad only during Ramzan to serve the needy in the city.

Speaking to The Hans India, Shabaz says, "Suhoor or Sehri is the meal consumed early in the morning by Muslims before fasting, many prefer home-made tasty food and we at Suhoor Express provide it between 1:30 am to 3:30 am, with profit earned we distribute food to needy and also provides Sehri and Iftar food to families who have lost their property, jobs, and wages due to Covid-19 and floods."

Khan shares that his mother Noorin Sultana and his fiancé Faiza Rafeeq prepares the Hyderabadi food menu for Sehri includes Chicken Tahari, Baghara Khana Daalcha, Khatti Daal Kheema Rice, Shaami Roti, and many other dishes.

Noorin Sultana feels that last year Ramzan was celebrated in lockdown, after which the city was hit by floods and many families lost their properties, this year it is very much difficult for several families to even arrange food for Sehri and Iftar. "We are providing Sehri food and Iftar including fruits for those who are less well and unable to arrange food for fasting," shares Sultana.

This donation drive began operations on the first day of Ramzan, allowing people to order Suhoor meals at a symbolic price. Meals are then delivered through a food-delivery app 'Easy Delivery'.

Through their start-up, the family aims to perform a valuable social role during the holy month of Ramzan.