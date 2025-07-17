Hyderabad’s Green Leap: Mayor calls for city-wide tree plantation drive

Hyderabad: In a significant push for a healthier and greener urban environment, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, along with GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, officially launched a massive tree plantation drive as part of the VanaMahotsavam initiative. The drive commenced with the planting of saplings at Shirdi Hills Colony in the Kukatpally Zone, marking the start of an ambitious project to plant 25 lakh (2.5 million) saplings across Greater Hyderabad.

Inspired by the ‘Green Legacy’ concept, the Mayor has urged all citizens to actively participate in transforming the city. “We have set a target of planting 25 lakh saplings this year with public participation, as per government directives,” stated Mayor Vijayalakshmi. She further emphasised that saplings would be distributed to every household in the city, encouraging residents to take an active role in the initiative throughout the planting season.

A heartwarming aspect of the campaign is the slogan ‘Ek ped, Maa ke naam’ (One tree in the name of mother), encouraging individuals to plant a tree in honour of their mothers. The Mayor underscored the crucial importance of not just planting trees but also ensuring their proper care, highlighting that these efforts would cultivate a healthier environment for future generations.

Commissioner Karnan reiterated the programme’s objective to make Hyderabad green, stressing that the government’s goals would be achieved by setting specific VanaMahotsavam targets within each ward. He also laid emphasis on nurturing the planted saplings, stating that “greater emphasis will be placed on nurturing the plants rather than merely planting them.”

The launch event saw enthusiastic participation from students, who chanted “Go Green” slogans alongside the Mayor and Commissioner, underscoring community involvement in this vital environmental endeavour. Also present were Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner Apurva Chauhan, UBD Additional Commissioner Subhadra Devi, and Corporator RavulaSeshagiri Rao.