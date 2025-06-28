Hyderabad's PJR flyover opens to free up Gachibowli-Kondapur traffic snarls: Photos

Hyderabad witnessed the grand opening of the much-awaited PJR Flyover today, inaugurated by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. This six-lane bi-directional corridor is set to revolutionize daily travel across the city’s bustling IT corridor.













Spanning from Shilpa Layout Phase 2 to Gachibowli Junction, the flyover is a strategic link that promises smoother traffic flow between key hotspots like Kondapur, Madhapur, Hitec City, and the Financial District. Designed to handle dense vehicular traffic, it aims to eliminate bottlenecks that have long plagued the Gachibowli-Kondapur stretch.

Named in honor of late Congress leader and former minister P Janardhan Reddy, popularly known as PJR, the flyover stands as a tribute to his contributions to the city.













Constructed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as part of the Shilpa Layout Phase 2 development, the new infrastructure is expected to drastically reduce travel time and improve commuting efficiency for thousands.













With its opening, Hyderabad takes another major step toward transforming urban mobility and enhancing connectivity across the IT hub.