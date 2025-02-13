Live
Just In
Hyderabad's: Rs. 2 Crore Stolen in Himayat Nagar: Thief Arrested in Nagpur
Rs. 2 crore worth of gold, diamonds, and cash stolen in Hyderabad's Himayat Nagar. Thief arrested in Nagpur. Narayanguda police are investigating.
A major theft took place in the Narayanguda police station limits. A house was robbed in Minerva Hotel Gully, Himayat Nagar, on Wednesday night. A man from Bihar, who was working in the house, stole gold, diamonds, and other valuables worth about Rs. 2 crore and disappeared without a trace. Since the owner of the house was in Dubai, Abhay Kedia, who works for him, filed a complaint with the police. A case has been registered based on his complaint, and the Narayanguda police are investigating.
The owner of the house, Rohit Kedia, had gone to Dubai four days ago for his daughter's wedding. He had given a room to 20 people working at the house. One of the workers, a man from Bihar, along with an accomplice, stole Rs. 20 lakh in cash, diamonds, and gold worth a total of Rs. 2 crore from the house on the night of the 11th of this month. The Narayanguda police are working to catch the accused based on CCTV footage.
Progress in the Narayanguda theft case:
- Police have arrested the thief, Sushil, near Nagpur.
- Sushil had left for Nagpur from Nampally railway station after committing the theft.
- In coordination with the Nagpur police, the Narayanguda police arrested Sushil and brought him back to Hyderabad.
- Sushil is currently in the custody of the Narayanguda police.