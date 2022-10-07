Hyderabad's Zoo enters 60th year, add new attractions

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park added three attractions as it entered 60th year of itsformation on Thursday.

A pair of meerkats and a pair of white-eared, armoset were released into a small cats enclosure for the public display by RM Dobriyal, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and head of forest force, Telangana along with Vinay Kumar, Additional and Chief Conservator of Forests, & Director of Zoo Parks, Telangana and S. Rajashekar, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park.

Meerkats are small mongoose found in South Africa while marmosets, a species of small monkeys, are usually found in South America.

The officials also unveiled a new open fish pond with different varieties of fishes.



The Zoo witnessed 68th wildlife week and 59th Zoo Day celebrations. Dobriyal also named a cub of Asiatic lioness as 'Adhiti'. Lioness Saina gave birth to the cub in April this year.



Dobriyal said that the first week of October is celebrated as Vanya Prani saptah every year which also coincides with Zoo Day. Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad is known as one of the best zoos in Asia in all the aspects of wildlife conservation.

Vinay Kumar said that the Zoo is gradually returning to pre-Covid situation. With the number of visitors on the rise, the Zoo is taking steps to provide them with all the facilities.

KVS Babu award for the excellent services was presented to gardener S.Ramchander, Mali, animal-keeper Jeelani Khan, and traffic controller Syed Babu.

The best enclosure award is awarded to Lion Safari Park's Nagi Reddy and his team.

The best employees awards were also given to Zoo staff for rendering their excellent services in their allotted duties.

Drawing, painting, elocution and photography competitions were conducted for the school students during the last week of September on the occasion of Vanya Prani Saptah celebrations.