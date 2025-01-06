HYDRA back in action, razes 5-storey building in Madhapur

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Environmental Monitoring & Protection Agency (HYDRA) demolished an unauthorised multi-storey building at Ayyappa Society in Khanamet village under the Serilingampally zone.

Amid tight security, on Sunday, HYDRA razed down an illegally constructed five-storey building with a cellar and ground floor, at 684 sq yards along a 100-foot road in Madhapur. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had previously issued notices to the building’s owners last year, highlighting the illegal nature of the construction.

The police made extensive security arrangements, ensuring the area was cordoned off to prevent any disturbances during the demolition operation. The demolition was taken up with the hydraulic cranes. Given the building’s proximity to the main road, the electricity supply was cut off prior to commencing the demolition process. The demolition was executed without causing any disruption to traffic, ensuring that the process ran smoothly.

According to HDYRA, the GHMC issued a show cause notice to the builder on February 14, 2024. Subsequently, a speaking order was delivered on February 26, 2024. As the construction activity continued, the High Court issued an order on April 19, 2024, in response to a writ petition seeking enforcement of the order. Acting on the legal directive, the civic body partially demolished the building on June 13, 2024. However, the builder resumed the construction activity shortly after, which led to the involvement of HYDRA in the case.

On Saturday, the HYDRA officials, including HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath, inspected the building. According to HYDRA officials, following the complaints from locals about the construction of a five-storey building with a cellar and ground floor, disregarding GHMC notices and High Court orders. Commissioner Ranganath reviewed the High Court orders along with the show cause notice issued by the GHMC Chandanagar Circle officials. The Commissioner took a serious view of the GHMC officials' decision to construct the building despite the High Court ruling that it was illegal and ignoring the court orders.

HYDRA to meet public every Monday

HYDRA, which aims to protect and restore lakes, ponds, nalas, and government and public spaces, decided to hold a public grievance redressal programme every Monday starting from January 6. This programme, similar to the GHMC’s Prajavani, will allow residents to directly meet HYDRA officials and voice their concerns, particularly regarding encroachments of water bodies.

The agency aims to resolve these complaints within ten days. Every Monday, excluding government holidays, has been allocated for the programme. It will be held from 11 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 5:30 pm at Buddha Bhavan, Ranigunj. The public can contact 040-29565758 or 29560596.