HYDRA calls upon corporates to discuss CSR funding for lake devpt

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA) Commissioner AV Ranganath has called upon the corporates and NGOs to come forward with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for development of lakes in Twin Cities’. Ranganath held a meeting with 72 organisations at his Buddha Bhavan office to discuss CSR funding for lake development. The HYDRA Commissioner urged them to prioritise comprehensive lake restoration over mere beautification.

The HYDRA Commissioner advised the organisations to focus on developing the lakes completely, rather than just beautifying them.

The Commissioner said that they were fully developing the Sunnam Cheruvu, Tammidikunta Cheruvu, Kukatpally Nalla Cheruvu, Uppal Nalla Cheruvu, Bum-Rukh-Ud-Daula Lake and Bathukamma Kunta.