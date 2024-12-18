HYDRA chief focuses lens on illegal structures at two lakes

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) Commissioner AV Ranganath on Tuesday stated that the unauthorised residential structures built after July 2024 would be demolished by the agency.

“Even if they are legal or illegal, structures predating this period will remain untouched. The HYDRA will not demolish the structures that were constructed before its formation,” said Ranganath. HYDRA will act only against commercial and unauthorised structures.

He assured Raghavendra Colony residents that no action would be initiated against the old structures. The commissioner urged citizens to refrain from believing in misinformation and confirmed that HYDRA enforcement measures would strictly follow policies and regulations.

Following an inspection at the Kamuni Cheruvu in Kukatpally and Maisamma Cheruvu in Borabanda, Ranganath said, “We inspected theKamuni Cheruvu and Maisamma Cheruvu following complaints of encroachments.”

During the inspection he addressed the growing issue of illegal constructions around the lakes and issued a stern warning against unauthorised dumping of soil or building debris in the water bodies.

Ranganath directed officials to remove any recent encroachment and take measures to protect the lake bunds. He expressed anger and instructed Vasavi Sarovar developers not to proceed with construction unless a 17-metre-wide nala, as mandated, is constructed. The nala serves as a critical link between Kamuni Cheruvu and Maisamma Cheruvu, ensuring proper water flow between the lakes. He said HMDA is developing a walking track around the lake.

Accompanied by HMDA officials, Ranganath discussed a series of planned upgrades aimed at enhancing the infrastructure around the lake. The improvements include walking tracks, seating areas, and eco-friendly features, such as solar-powered lighting, green spaces, and recreational facilities.

Meanwhile, the GHMC officials clarified that earth movers and lorries had been deployed to remove water hyacinth from the lakes. However, in the process, a part of the lake bund was accidentally removed. Officials assured that corrective action would be taken immediately to preserve the bund while continuing efforts to clear hyacinth.