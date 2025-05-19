Hydra Removes Illegal Buildings in Hyderabad’s Dollar Hills and Hyder Nagar

Hydra has demolished structures that were built occupying park land in Dollar Hills Colony under Manikonda Municipality. Residents of Dollar Hills Colony filed complaints with Hydra Commissioner Ranganath about the parkland being occupied. They submitted their complaints to the Hydra office 15 days ago.

On May 14, the Hydra Commissioner inspected the site in Dollar Hills Colony. Demolitions began early this morning with heavy security.

Locals mentioned that they have been approaching the municipality and HMDA offices for the past three years, claiming that the parkland was encroached upon, but their concerns were ignored. However, the residents of Dollar Hills Colony are pleased that the Hydra Commissioner responded quickly and took action within 15 days of the complaint.



