HYDRA, TGPCB to jointly protect water quality in lakes

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pollution Control Board on Monday emphasised that the restoration of lakes and water bodies is possible only with stopping the dumping of construction and demolition wastes in lake banks and beds. G Ravi, member secretary, stressed the need to regulate inflows of industrial effluents and sewage into lakes by ensuring effective treatment before any discharge anywhere.

A meeting was held at the board on lake protection and rejuvenation of water bodies, jointly chaired by HYDRA commissioner AV Ranganath and Ravi. The board’s concern for the quality of water in lakes is as important as the quantity of flows. Both HYDRA and TGPCB will collaborate in the protection of water quality in lakes.

It was decided that to enhance water quality using real-time continuous monitoring, stopping illegal dumping by levying fines and seizing vehicles used for illegal dumping will be taken up jointly by the teams consisting of HYDRA and TGPCB. Increased inspections and penalties for non-compliance with environmental standards are the need of the hour, said Ranganath.

“Collaborating with educational institutions, research institutes, and environmental NGOs and encouraging local communities to join this effort to come on a common platform would be taken up on a large scale for all identified lakes and water bodies. The needs and responsibilities of future generations are of paramount consideration,” they said. The meeting warned of a strong deterrent action against violators of pollution control norms and environmental laws, with a special focus on big realtors. They will not be allowed to discharge partially treated or untreated effluents into water bodies.