HYDRA to seek support of ‘Lake Man of India’ to revive lakes in city

Hyderabad: The HYDRA Commissioner, AV Ranganath, has said that the government would seek the help of ‘Lake Man of India’ Anand Malligavad to revive the lakes and other water bodies in the Greater Hyderabad limits.

Anand made a PowerPoint presentation on the protection of lakes in Bengaluru through a video conference attended by the HYDRA Commissioner from Hyderabad on Thursday.

Ranganath said that the water bodies will be revived with the participation of all the people in the city and made it clear that the ponds will only help to conserve the environment. Many lakes have disappeared, and some of the ponds have turned into dirty pits. He said the conservation of ponds is everyone's responsibility.

The Commissioner observed the restoration of lakes in Bengaluru was a good case study when Anand gave an insight into the restoration of 35 ponds in the city.

On this occasion, the officials of HYDRA also observed filtration of water in three or four stages, starting from the sewage canals. The officials of Hydra have decided to study the method implemented in Bangaluru at the field level. The Hydra Commissioner said that Anand Malligavad will be invited to Hyderabad.