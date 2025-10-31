HYDRAA brings Nizampet’s lost parks back to life

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Development and Regularisation Authority (HYDRAA) has reclaimed two parks in Nizampet Municipality that had been encroached upon, recovering prime land valued at over Rs 39 crore. In Brindavan Colony, a 2,300-square-yard park area was restored, while in Kaushalya Colony, the 300-square-yard ‘Banyan Tree Park’ was freed from illegal occupation.

Following complaints received through HYDRAA Prajavani, officials conducted a field inspection and identified encroachments at the parks located in Brindavan Colony and Kaushalya Colony. The encroachments had caused distress among residents, who feared losing one of the few remaining green spaces in their locality.

According to HYDRAA, the total reclaimed land measures approximately 2,600 square yards. The area, previously designated as park space under survey no 93, had been gradually taken over by locals, who demolished play equipment, removed the park signage, and even razed portions of the boundary wall, claiming it as private land under survey no. 94.

Following an on-site verification, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath directed immediate clearance operations. Teams removed all illegal structures, fenced the 2,600 square yard stretch, and installed new boards designating the area as protected park land under HYDRAA’s supervision.

The demolition operation brought relief and joy to local residents, who celebrated the restoration of their community park. Families gathered at the site with children, expressing gratitude to the government and to HYDRAA for their swift and decisive action.