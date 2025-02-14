HYDRAA Demolishes Illegal Buildings at Prakruthi Resorts for Encroaching on Komati Kunta Lake

HYDRAA officials demolished several buildings at Prakruthi Resorts in Thumkunta Municipality (Medchal-Malkajgiri) on Thursday for illegally building on the Komati Kunta Lake in Devaryamjal village.

The authorities removed structures that were built in the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones of the lake. The buildings demolished included a G+3 fully constructed building, an almost completed building, three buildings under construction, a gazebo, and compound walls. These structures were all part of Prakruthi Resorts and its convention area.

Local residents had raised concerns during HYDRAA's Prajavani program about the illegal buildings. After investigating, HYDRAA officials, along with the irrigation, revenue, and municipal departments, confirmed that the resort was built in the lake’s FTL area, and the resort did not have permission for these structures. Based on this, HYDRAA issued notices to the resort’s management.

The owners of Prakruthi Resorts and the convention centre took the issue to the High Court. However, after reviewing the evidence, the court agreed that the buildings were illegally built in the lake’s FTL and buffer zones and should be removed.

The resort management asked for 30 more days to take down the buildings themselves, but since no action was taken by the deadline, HYDRAA went ahead with the demolitions on Thursday.

HYDRAA officials said that despite the court case, they had all the proof needed, and the demolitions went ahead. They also encouraged people to report any illegal construction so that investigations could be carried out.